Baker Mayfield Injury: Nursing sore leg

Head coach Todd Bowles said that Mayfield is dealing with some soreness after being cleated in the back of his right leg during Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers, but the Buccaneers anticipate the quarterback being ready to play in the team's Week 14 game versus the Raiders, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Mayfield missed just two of the Buccaneers' offensive snaps in the overtime victory, completing 21 of 33 pass attempts for 235 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while carrying three times for eight yards on the day. The 29-year-old looks to have avoided anything serious, but he was spotted walking around with a limp in the locker room following the contest. Though the Buccaneers expect Mayfield to be healthy enough to play through the injury next Sunday at home versus the Raiders, his practice activity could be more limited than usual leading up to that contest.