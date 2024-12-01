Baker Mayfield Injury: Struggles in win

Mayfield completed 21 of 33 passes for 235 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win against the Panthers. He added three rushes for eight yards.

Mayfield had a poor showing for much of the game, as he only managed two scoring drives through three quarters while going 10-for-21 with a two-yard touchdown, two interceptions and 121 yards. However, he closed the game by going 11-for-12 for 114 yards, while leading both game-tying and game-winning drives at the close of the fourth quarter and overtime, respectively. Mayfield also played banged up for much of the second half, which caused him to miss a few plays. Per Joe Person of The Athletic, he was also spotted with a boot on his right foot after the game.