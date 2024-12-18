Fantasy Football
Baker Mayfield headshot

Baker Mayfield Injury: Tending to knee issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Mayfield (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

In addition to Mayfield, three key skill-position players for the Buccaneers -- WR Mike Evans (rest), TE Cade Otton (knee) and WR Sterling Shepard (foot) -- sat out the first practice of Week 16 prep, while RB Bucky Irving (back/hip) was limited. As a result, the group will be monitored as the week goes on to see who will be available for Mayfield in the event the quarterback also is out there Sunday at Dallas.

Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
