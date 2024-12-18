Baker Mayfield Injury: Tending to knee issue

Mayfield (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

In addition to Mayfield, three key skill-position players for the Buccaneers -- WR Mike Evans (rest), TE Cade Otton (knee) and WR Sterling Shepard (foot) -- sat out the first practice of Week 16 prep, while RB Bucky Irving (back/hip) was limited. As a result, the group will be monitored as the week goes on to see who will be available for Mayfield in the event the quarterback also is out there Sunday at Dallas.