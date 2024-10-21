Baker Mayfield News: Big numbers in Week 7 loss

Mayfield completed 31 of 45 passes for 370 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions and added five rushes for 22 yards in the Buccaneers' 41-31 loss to the Ravens on Monday night. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Fantasy managers certainly won't take exception with Mayfield's final numbers, but they were in large part a byproduct of a game script that saw the Buccaneers trailing by 24 entering the fourth quarter thanks to 34 unanswered points by Baltimore. Mayfield also lost Mike Evans to a hamstring injury in the first half shortly after connecting with him on a 25-yard scoring strike, making the quarterback's final yardage tally, his highest of the season, all the more noteworthy. Mayfield has now eclipsed 300 yards on three occasions overall in the first seven games, and by adding scoring tosses of 11 and 23 yards to Rachaad White in the fourth quarter, the veteran signal-caller now has at least three touchdown passes in three consecutive contests. However, Mayfield could be hard-pressed to keep his strong stretch of production going in a key Week 8 divisional clash against the Falcons; in addition to a potential Evans absence, Chris Godwin was carted off in the final minute of Monday's game with what Scott Smith of the team's official site relays could be a dislocated ankle head coach Todd Bowles expressed concern about in his postgame press conference.