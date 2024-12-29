Baker Mayfield News: Five-touchdown day in win

Mayfield completed 27 of 32 passes for 359 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed once for two yards in the Buccaneers' 48-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The Buccaneers were in must-win mode as a whole, and Mayfield was the personification of that mindset right from the start of the lopsided victory. The veteran signal-caller capped off a crisp opening drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans, and he connected with his No. 1 target again from one yard out in the second quarter. Mayfield would also facilitate end-zone trips for Jalen McMillan (10, 16 yards) and Payne Durham (five yards) before the afternoon was over, tying a career high and establishing a new season-best tally in scoring tosses. Mayfield also pushed his career-high season touchdown total to 39 with fourth straight multi-TD effort, and he'll have a chance to build on all of his stellar numbers during a Week 18 home battle versus the Saints.