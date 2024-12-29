Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Baker Mayfield headshot

Baker Mayfield News: Five-touchdown day in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Mayfield completed 27 of 32 passes for 359 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed once for two yards in the Buccaneers' 48-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The Buccaneers were in must-win mode as a whole, and Mayfield was the personification of that mindset right from the start of the lopsided victory. The veteran signal-caller capped off a crisp opening drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans, and he connected with his No. 1 target again from one yard out in the second quarter. Mayfield would also facilitate end-zone trips for Jalen McMillan (10, 16 yards) and Payne Durham (five yards) before the afternoon was over, tying a career high and establishing a new season-best tally in scoring tosses. Mayfield also pushed his career-high season touchdown total to 39 with fourth straight multi-TD effort, and he'll have a chance to build on all of his stellar numbers during a Week 18 home battle versus the Saints.

Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now