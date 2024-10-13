Baker Mayfield News: Four TDs in wild win

Mayfield completed 24 of 36 passes for 325 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions in the Buccaneers' 51-27 win over the Saints on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 29 yards.

Mayfield authored his third straight multi-touchdown tally while putting together his second 300-yard effort of the campaign as well. The veteran signal-caller also matched his season high in touchdown passes, connecting with Chris Godwin (four, 55 yards), Sean Tucker (36 yards) and Cade Otton (eight yards) for his quartet of scoring tosses. Mayfield did get shaken up at the end of a late third-quarter drive, but because the Buccaneers punted on the next play, he never missed a play and led a touchdown drive on the next possession. Mayfield's three interceptions were his most in a game during his season-plus Tampa Bay tenure, but he'll still head into a tough Week 7 home matchup against the Ravens on Monday night, Oct. 21 with plenty of momentum.