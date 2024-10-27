Baker Mayfield News: Impressive yardage despite absences

Mayfield completed 37 of 50 passes for 330 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing three times for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-26 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Mayfield didn't allow the fact he was working without top receivers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (IR-knee) faze him, as he finished with his third straight 300-yard performance and third-highest total of campaign as well. Mayfield also extended his streak of games with at least three touchdown passes to four contests, connecting with Cade Otton (five, four yards) and Rachaad White (18 yards) for his trio of scoring tosses Sunday. Mayfield isn't expected to get Evans back until Week 12, so he'll be fighting quite the uphill battle in a Week 9 road matchup against the Chiefs on Monday night, Nov. 4.