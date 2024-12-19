Baker Mayfield News: Logs full practice Thursday
Mayfield (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday.
Mayfield was held out of drills Wednesday due to a knee injury, but his return to all activity one day later sets him up to continue to direct the Buccaneers offense Sunday at Dallas, whose defense has given up the second-most combined touchdowns (21 passing, eight rushing) to opposing quarterbacks in 14 contests this season.
