Baker Mayfield News: Practices in full Thursday

Mayfield (Achilles/knee) practiced fully Thursday.

Mayfield was absent for two plays during this past Sunday's overtime win at Carolina. Afterward, coach Todd Bowles relayed that Mayfield was dealing with some soreness after he was cleated in the back of his right leg by a Panthers defender, but the Buccaneers also weren't worried about the quarterback's Week 14 availability, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. On Wednesday's estimated injury report, Mayfield was listed as full at the team's walkthrough with Achilles and knee issues. He followed that up one day later with another uncapped session, thereby paving the way for him to continue to lead Tampa Bay's offense Sunday against the Raiders.