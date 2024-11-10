Baker Mayfield News: Stymied repeatedly in loss

Mayfield completed 18 of 29 passes for 116 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and added three rushing yards on three carries in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. He also committed three fumbles, recovering two.

Mayfield averaged just 4.0 yards per attempt and was sacked twice, and he ultimately was frustrated repeatedly while working against a talented defense with a short-handed pass-catching corps. Mayfield couldn't facilitate anything more than a 39-yard performance for his pass catchers on the way to his lowest yardage total of the season. However, Mayfield was able to drive Tampa Bay into position for a game-tying field goal late before San Francisco answered with one of its own to win the game. Mayfield and the Bucs now head into a Week 11 bye, and the veteran signal-caller should have Mike Evans (IR, hamstring) at his disposal when Tampa Bay returns to action against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24.