Baker Mayfield News: Trio of touchdowns in loss

Mayfield completed 19 of 24 passes for 180 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while adding six rushes for 42 yards in the Buccaneers' 36-30 overtime loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

Mayfield put together a crisp, mistake-free performance, and after completing touchdown passes of two and 23 yards to Mike Evans and a four-yard scoring toss to Sterling Shepard in the first half, he appeared to have a good chance of leading the Buccaneers to another victory. However, Mayfield could only help his team muster a pair of field goals over the last two quarters, with Tampa Bay's other three possessions during that span ending in a pair of punts and a Bucky Irving fumble. Despite the disappointing team outcome, Mayfield delivered for fantasy managers once again with his third multi-touchdown effort of the season, and he'll take a stellar 11:2 TD:INT into a Week 6 road divisional matchup against the Saints on Sunday, Oct. 13.