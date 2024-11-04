Fantasy Football
Baker Mayfield News: Valiant effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 9:26pm

Mayfield completed 23 of 31 passes for 200 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed four times for 20 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

Playing with a preseason-like receiver corps that was missing Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (IR, ankle) and Jalen McMillan (hamstring), Mayfield put together an admirable effort and came within striking distance of a victory on the road against the defending champions. The 2018 first overall pick battled throughout the night while facing a Chiefs defense that consistently forced short throws, leading to Mayfield's lowest passing yardage total since Week 5 and snapping his three-game streak of 300-yard performances. Mayfield's pair of touchdown tosses went to Cade Otton (11 yards) and Ryan Miller (one yard), the latter coming with 27 seconds remaining to erase a 24-17 deficit. The veteran signal-caller did extend his streak of games with multiple touchdown passes to six, but he draws another unenviable matchup against the 49ers at home in Week 10.

