Baker Mayfield News: Wants new contract before camp

Mayfield said Friday that negotiations with the Buccaneers on an extension are ongoing and that he would "love to have a long-term deal" beyond 2026, but that talks are currently "not anywhere close" and that he considers the start of training camp a firm deadline, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mayfield suited up for all 17 regular-season games with Tampa Bay in 2025 despite playing through biceps, shoulder, knee and oblique injuries, factors which help explain the step back his in production (3,693 passing yards, 26:11 TD:INT) compared to 2024 (4,500 passing yards, 41:16 TD:INT). While Mayfield will need to adjust to the departure of Mike Evans (signed with 49ers) in 2026, new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson could provide a schematic upgrade, and the Buccaneers have added pass-catching playmakers in rookie third-rounder Ted Hurst and RB Kenneth Gainwell. It would be encouraging for Mayfield's long-term fantasy value if he were to ink a new multi-year deal with Tampa Bay, where he has displayed a QB1 ceiling, but the 31-year-old would be highly sought after if he were to hit the free agent market in 2027. Mayfield is heading into the final season of the three-year, $100 million deal he signed in March of 2024.