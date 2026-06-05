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Baker Mayfield News: Wants new contract before camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Mayfield said Friday that negotiations with the Buccaneers on an extension are ongoing and that he would "love to have a long-term deal" beyond 2026, but that talks are currently "not anywhere close" and that he considers the start of training camp a firm deadline, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mayfield suited up for all 17 regular-season games with Tampa Bay in 2025 despite playing through biceps, shoulder, knee and oblique injuries, factors which help explain the step back his in production (3,693 passing yards, 26:11 TD:INT) compared to 2024 (4,500 passing yards, 41:16 TD:INT). While Mayfield will need to adjust to the departure of Mike Evans (signed with 49ers) in 2026, new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson could provide a schematic upgrade, and the Buccaneers have added pass-catching playmakers in rookie third-rounder Ted Hurst and RB Kenneth Gainwell. It would be encouraging for Mayfield's long-term fantasy value if he were to ink a new multi-year deal with Tampa Bay, where he has displayed a QB1 ceiling, but the 31-year-old would be highly sought after if he were to hit the free agent market in 2027. Mayfield is heading into the final season of the three-year, $100 million deal he signed in March of 2024.

Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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