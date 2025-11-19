Knight will be the favorite to lead the Cardinals' backfield in a committee with Michael Carter versus Jacksonville if both Demercado and Benson are unavailable. If Benson is able to come off IR and plays in Week 12, however, he will stand to either step into the No. 1 role or force a true three-headed approach alongside Knight and Carter. As such, Knight remains worthy of a roster spot in most fantasy formats, but his actual upside for Week 12 may not become clear until Arizona has had a chance to monitor Benson at practice.