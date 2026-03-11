Bam Knight headshot

Bam Knight News: Staying with Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 6:50am

Knight is re-signing with the Cardinals on a one-year contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Knight was Arizona's lead runner at one point in 2025, but only after James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) both suffered season-ending injuries. Conner and Benson are still under contract, now joined by free-agent addition Tyler Allgeier. It doesn't look good for Knight landing any higher than third or fourth on the depth chart come training camp. He should at least be healthy, having reportedly avoided surgery on the ankle injury that ended his 2025 season in December.

