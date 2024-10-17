Baron Browning Injury: Activated off IR

The Broncos activated Browning (foot) from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the Saints, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Browning missed the Broncos' last four games due to a foot injury he sustained in Week 2 against the Steelers. His practice window to return from IR opened up Tuesday, and he was able to practice as a full participant in Wednesday's session. Given his activation off IR, Browning is in line to return for Thursday night's game, though he could operate on a snap count.