Baron Browning headshot

Baron Browning Injury: Iffy for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Browning (neck) is questionable to suit up Saturday against the Rams, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Browning injured his neck Sunday against the Panthers and was held to a trio of limited practices this week. His ability to play in Saturday's contest may not be known until about 90 minutes prior to the 8:10 PM ET kickoff. If Browning can't suit up against the Rams, Xavier Thomas may get more than his usual allotment of defensive snaps.

