Baron Browning Injury: Iffy for Week 17
Browning (neck) is questionable to suit up Saturday against the Rams, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Browning injured his neck Sunday against the Panthers and was held to a trio of limited practices this week. His ability to play in Saturday's contest may not be known until about 90 minutes prior to the 8:10 PM ET kickoff. If Browning can't suit up against the Rams, Xavier Thomas may get more than his usual allotment of defensive snaps.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now