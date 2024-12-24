Fantasy Football
Baron Browning headshot

Baron Browning Injury: Limited in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Browning (neck) was a limited participant in the Cardinals' practice Tuesday, per Zach Gershman of the team's official site.

Browning managed to practice Tuesday after having exited the team's Week 16 overtime loss versus the Panthers with a neck injury. If he ends up being unable to play during Saturday's game against the Rams, Xavier Thomas would likely get the start at linebacker in his place.

