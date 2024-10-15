Fantasy Football
Baron Browning Injury: Practice window opens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 15, 2024

The Broncos designated Browning (foot) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.

Browning returned to on-field action for the first time since injuring his foot in Week 2 against the Steelers, and he was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's injury report. His practice participation Wednesday will provide a clearer picture on whether he'll be activated off the Broncos' IR ahead of Thursday's game against the Saints.

