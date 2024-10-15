Baron Browning Injury: Practice window opens

The Broncos designated Browning (foot) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.

Browning returned to on-field action for the first time since injuring his foot in Week 2 against the Steelers, and he was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's injury report. His practice participation Wednesday will provide a clearer picture on whether he'll be activated off the Broncos' IR ahead of Thursday's game against the Saints.