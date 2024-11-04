Baron Browning News: Dealt to Cardinals

Denver traded Browning to Arizona on Monday in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Browning's fourth season as a pro has been plagued by injuries thus far - he's missed four of the Broncos' nine games - but now he'll get a clean slate with the Cardinals. With rookie first-rounder Darius Robinson still dealing with a calf injury, Browning could earn a meaningful share of playing time on the edge relatively quickly.