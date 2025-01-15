Fantasy Football
Baron Browning headshot

Baron Browning News: Limited production in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Browning finished the 2024 season with 21 total tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks, over 13 games with the Broncos and Cardinals.

Browning suffered a foot injury early in the season, forcing him to be on injured reserve with the Broncos for four weeks before returning in Week 7. The linebacker was then traded to the Cardinals on Nov. 4, spending the final eight games of the year with Arizona. Browning's 21 total tackles were a career low and he'll enter the offseason looking for his next opportunity as an unrestricted free agent.

