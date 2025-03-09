Fantasy Football
Baron Browning headshot

Baron Browning News: Remaining in AZ

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Browning and the Cardinals have agreed on a two-year, $15 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network repo.

Per Rapoport, the deal includes the opportunity for Browning to make up to $19 million with incentives. The Ohio State product was dealt from Denver to the Cardinals last November, and Browning had 2.0 sacks over eight contests following the trade. He typically played around half of Arizona's defensive snaps after joining the club.

Baron Browning
Arizona Cardinals
