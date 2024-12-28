Baron Browning News: Suiting up Saturday
Browning (neck) is active for Saturday's Week 17 battle against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Browning suffered a neck injury last Sunday against Carolina and logged a trio of limited practices this week. However, he'll be able to overcome the issue and play against Los Angeles. Browning has 2.0 sacks in six games since being acquired in a trade with Denver in early November.
