Bauer Sharp News: Lands with Buccaneers

The Buccaneers selected Sharp in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 185th overall.

Sharp made three different stops during his college career, starting out at a lower level at Southeastern Louisiana before transferring to Oklahoma in 2024 and on to LSU in 2025. In his final college campaign with LSU, Bauer compiled 24 grabs for 252 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Sharp lacks some of the athleticism to make plays downfield, but he works well underneath and is a solid blocker. Cade Otton remains entrenched atop the Bucs' depth chart at tight end and Payne Durham is likely aligned behind him, but Sharp could compete with Devin Culp for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart, and he also figures to be a special-teams candidate.