Baylon Spector Injury: Activated off IR
The Bills activated Spector (calf) from injured reserve Saturday, and he remains questionable to suit up for Sunday's Week 15 game against Detroit.
Spector hasn't played since Week 9, when he played 20 special-teams snaps against Miami. He subsequently landed on IR but had his practice window opened Wednesday and has a chance to return to the field Sunday. If he does play, Spector could log time primarily on special teams.
