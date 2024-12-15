Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Baylon Spector headshot

Baylon Spector Injury: Activated off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

The Bills activated Spector (calf) from injured reserve Saturday, and he remains questionable to suit up for Sunday's Week 15 game against Detroit.

Spector hasn't played since Week 9, when he played 20 special-teams snaps against Miami. He subsequently landed on IR but had his practice window opened Wednesday and has a chance to return to the field Sunday. If he does play, Spector could log time primarily on special teams.

Baylon Spector
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now