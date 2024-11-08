Baylon Spector Injury: Dealing with calf issue
Spector (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts.
Spector popped up on the Bills' injury report Friday as a limited participant due to a calf issue, and it now appears his status for Sunday's contest is in question. If the third-year pro cannot play through the pain in Week 10, expect Joe Andreessen to see increased work with Buffalo's first-team defense.
