Baylon Spector

Baylon Spector Injury: Lands on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Buffalo placed Spector (calf) on injured reserve Saturday, Chris Jenkins of the team's official site reports.

Spector landed on the injury report Friday and logged a limited practice that day due to a calf injury. It appears that the issue is somewhat serious given that the linebacker has been placed on IR one day later. Spector's role has fluctuated this season -- for example, he logged every one of the the Bills' defensive snaps in Week 8 versus Seattle with Terrel Bernard sidelined but played exclusively on special teams one week later against Miami upon Bernard's return.

Baylon Spector
Buffalo Bills
