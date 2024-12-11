Baylon Spector Injury: Practice window opens
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Spector (calf) is being designated for return from IR, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.
Spector has missed a requisite four games while on IR, and his 21-day practice window now kicks off. The second-year pro can be added to the 53-man roster at any point within his practice window, making him a candidate to return as early as Sunday on the road against Detroit.
