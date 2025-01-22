Baylon Spector Injury: Practice window opens

The Bills designated Spector (calf) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Spector suffered a calf injury during the Bills' Week 16 win over the Patriots, which was severe enough for him to be placed on injured reserve. He's placement on IR resulted in him missing the last two games of the regular season and the first two games of the playoffs. Spector can participate in practice Thursday and Friday, though he would have to be activated from IR in order to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.