Baylon Spector headshot

Baylon Spector Injury: Questionable, remains on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Spector (calf) practiced in full Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's road AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, though he officially remains on IR.

Spector will need to be activated to the 53-man roster by Saturday's deadline in order to be eligible to play Sunday on the road at Kansas City. If cleared to play, he figures to contribute in a rotational role among Buffalo's linebacker corps in his first game back in action.

Baylon Spector
Buffalo Bills
