Baylon Spector Injury: Won't play in AFC Championship Game
Spector (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.
Spector was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and was a full participant in all three practices this week. However, the 2022 seventh-round pick has not progressed enough in his recovery from a calf injury to play in Sunday's playoff bout. Joe Andreessen will continue to see extra time at linebacker alongside Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano while Spector remains on IR.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now