Baylon Spector headshot

Baylon Spector Injury: Won't play in AFC Championship Game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 2:28pm

Spector (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.

Spector was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and was a full participant in all three practices this week. However, the 2022 seventh-round pick has not progressed enough in his recovery from a calf injury to play in Sunday's playoff bout. Joe Andreessen will continue to see extra time at linebacker alongside Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano while Spector remains on IR.

Baylon Spector
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
