Baylon Spector News: Inks deal with Jacksonville
Spector signed a contract with the Jaguars on Monday.
The Jaguars are bringing Spector in to fortify their depth at linebacker after rookie seventh-rounder Parker Hughes (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve. Spector appeared in three regular-season games for the Bills in 2025 and played in each of Buffalo's two postseason games, totaling four tackles (two solo) across those five contests.
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