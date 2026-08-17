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Baylon Spector News: Inks deal with Jacksonville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 6:10pm

Spector signed a contract with the Jaguars on Monday.

The Jaguars are bringing Spector in to fortify their depth at linebacker after rookie seventh-rounder Parker Hughes (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve. Spector appeared in three regular-season games for the Bills in 2025 and played in each of Buffalo's two postseason games, totaling four tackles (two solo) across those five contests.

Baylon Spector
Jacksonville Jaguars
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