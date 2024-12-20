Baylor Cupp Injury: Dealing with injury

Cupp (undisclosed) was placed on the Chiefs' practice squad injured list Friday.

The 24-year-old tight end from Texas Tech made his NFL regular-season debut in the Chiefs' Week 14 win over the Chargers, failing to catch his lone target while playing 10 total snaps (six offensive and four on special teams). Cupp will now be forced to miss the remainder of the regular season after being placed on the practice squad injured list Friday, potentially returning for the playoffs.