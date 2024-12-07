Baylor Cupp News: Elevated for Week 14

The Chiefs elevated Cupp from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Cupp spent about two months on the Chiefs' practice-squad injured list due to an undisclosed injury, but he was restored from the IL on Nov. 26. The undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech would be in line to make his NFL regular-season debut against the Chargers on Sunday if he's active, in which case he would serve as the No. 3 tight end behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray.