Baylor Cupp News: Goes back to practice squad

The Chiefs reverted Cupp to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Cupp got his first taste of NFL action Sunday night against the Chargers and logged six offensive snaps along with four snaps on special teams. He had one ball thrown his way, but he wasn't able to corral it. With Peyton Hendershot (calf) on IR, Cupp could get more elevations before the season is up, but he probably isn't going to get much in the way of targets with Travis Kelce and Noah Gray leading KC's tight-end corps.