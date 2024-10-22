Beanie Bishop News: Picks off two passes

Bishop recorded six tackles (five solo), including a tackle for a loss, and intercepted two passes in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Jets.

The rookie signed as an undrafted free agent with the Steelers in April, made the 53-man roster and earned the starting slot cornerback role. Now, he's recorded his first two career interceptions against four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Bishop has 20 tackles (17 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and four total pass breakups on the year.