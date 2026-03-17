Beanie Bishop News: Suspended three games

The NFL has suspended Bishop for the first three games of the 2026 regular season, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The league didn't mention the reason for the suspension in its announcement, but Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that it was for a violation of the NFL's substances of abuse policy. Bishop will still be able to participate in offseason activities and preseason contests, but he won't be able to suit up for the first three games of the 2026 season. He had a significant role for the Steelers as a rookie in 2024 but didn't see any NFL action last year, spending the campaign between the Steelers' and Saints' practice squads.