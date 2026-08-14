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Beaux Collins Injury: Let go with injury settlement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 8:26pm

The Giants waived Collins (concussion) with an injury settlement Friday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Collins reverted to the Giants' injured reserve last Thursday after clearing waivers. The wide receiver will now have a chance to regain his health and sign with another franchise ahead of the 2026 season.

Beaux Collins
 Free Agent
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