Beaux Collins News: Expected to sign with Giants

Collins is slated to sign with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports.

Collins has some deep speed that may not have shown up at his pro day when he ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 198 pounds. The 22-year-old was a solid contributor all three seasons at Clemson before posting 41 receptions for 490 yards and three touchdowns at Notre Dame in 2024. Collins needs to prove himself over the summer to earn a roster spot.