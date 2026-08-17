Beaux Collins News: Inks deal with Atlanta
Collins (concussion) and the Falcons agreed on a contract Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Collins was let go by the Giants on Friday after reaching an injury settlement with the team following a concussion he suffered at training camp. The wide receiver will now have a chance to compete for a practice-squad spot with Atlanta in 2026.
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