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Beaux Collins News: Inks deal with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 5:43pm

Collins (concussion) and the Falcons agreed on a contract Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Collins was let go by the Giants on Friday after reaching an injury settlement with the team following a concussion he suffered at training camp. The wide receiver will now have a chance to compete for a practice-squad spot with Atlanta in 2026.

Beaux Collins
Atlanta Falcons
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