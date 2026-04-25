Behren Morton News: Lands in New England

The Patriots selected Morton in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 234th overall.

Morton (6-foot-2, 218 pounds) struggled as a second- and third-year starter for Texas Tech in 2022 and 2023, and even in his otherwise improved fourth season he strained to move the ball (63.3 percent completed, 7.2 yards per attempt). The good news is Morton really fixed his touchdown to turnover ratio in that fourth season, throwing 27 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Back to the bad news: Morton is decently athletic (4.89-second pro day 40) yet took enough sacks at the collegiate level that it's reasonable to suspect both that Morton is not a threat to run at the NFL level and that he's not even a candidate to manage pocket pressure especially well. Of course, the Patriots only hoped that Morton can emerge as a viable backup to Drake Maye, but even that might be a hasty expectation.