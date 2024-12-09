Ben Bartch Injury: Extended absence expected

Bartch suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Bears and is slated to go on injured reserve this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Bartch's season may be over, as a move to IR would force him to miss the 49ers' final four games of the regular season. In that case, San Francisco would need to find their way into a playoff spot for the 26-year-old to take the field again during this campaign.