Ben Bartch headshot

Ben Bartch Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 4:24pm

Bartch (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against Chicago, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bartch injured his ankle in the first quarter of Sunday's game and had to be carted off to the locker room. He's in jeopardy of missing the 49ers following game against the Rams, given it takes place on Thursday, Dec. 12. Spencer Burford will finish Sunday's game at left guard due to Bartch's injury.

Ben Bartch
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
