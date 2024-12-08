Ben Bartch Injury: Won't return Sunday

Bartch (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against Chicago, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bartch injured his ankle in the first quarter of Sunday's game and had to be carted off to the locker room. He's in jeopardy of missing the 49ers following game against the Rams, given it takes place on Thursday, Dec. 12. Spencer Burford will finish Sunday's game at left guard due to Bartch's injury.