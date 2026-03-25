Ben Bartch News: Lands with Lions
Bartch (foot) signed a contract with Detroit on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bartch appears fully recovered from the foot sprain that forced his 2025 campaign with the 49ers to come to an early end last December, and he'll now provide depth along the interior of the Lions' offensive line. The 27-year-old guard has started 24 of 55 career regular-season appearances.
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