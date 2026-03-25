Ben Bartch headshot

Ben Bartch News: Lands with Lions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Bartch (foot) signed a contract with Detroit on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bartch appears fully recovered from the foot sprain that forced his 2025 campaign with the 49ers to come to an early end last December, and he'll now provide depth along the interior of the Lions' offensive line. The 27-year-old guard has started 24 of 55 career regular-season appearances.

Ben Bartch
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Bartch See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Bartch See More
NFL Game Previews: Divisional Playoffs Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Divisional Playoffs Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
68 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
72 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
75 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
81 days ago
NFL Week 18 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 18 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
83 days ago