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Ben Bredeson News: Returns from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2026 at 7:23pm

Bredeson (knee) participated in Tampa Bay's offseason training activities Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Timesreports.

Bredeson is healthy again after having recovered from a knee injury that held him out of the final four games of the 2025 campaign. The 28-year-old is expected to serve as the Buccaneers starting left guard once again during the upcoming season.

Ben Bredeson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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