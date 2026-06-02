Ben Bredeson News: Returns from injury
Bredeson (knee) participated in Tampa Bay's offseason training activities Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Timesreports.
Bredeson is healthy again after having recovered from a knee injury that held him out of the final four games of the 2025 campaign. The 28-year-old is expected to serve as the Buccaneers starting left guard once again during the upcoming season.
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