Ben Brown Injury: Ending season on injured reserve
The Patriots placed Brown (concussion) on injured reserve Saturday, Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican reports.
Brown will miss the last two games of the regular season after being placed in the league's concussion protocol following the Patriots' Week 16 loss to the Colts. He started at center in all 10 games that he played in and will enter free agency in the offseason.
