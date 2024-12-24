Fantasy Football
Ben Brown

Ben Brown Injury: In concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 26, 2024 at 7:25am

Brown (concussion) did not participate in Tuesday's practice.

Brown played every single offensive snap during the Patriots' 24-21 loss to the Bills this past Sunday and wasn't diagnosed with a concussion until after the game. He'll have to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to play against the Chargers on Sunday. If Brown isn't cleared, Cole Strange (knee) could be the next man up to start at center for New England.

Ben Brown
New England Patriots

