Ben Brown Injury: Sidelined for Week 18

Brown (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Brown sustained a concussion in the Patriots' Week 17 loss to the Chargers and was unable to clear the NFL's five-step protocol in time to suit up for the team's regular-season finale Sunday. With Brown sidelined in Week 18, Cole Strange is expected to shift over and start at center, while Layden Robinson will likely fill the void at left guard.