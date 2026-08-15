Ben Brown Injury: Will miss weeks
Brown (undisclosed) will miss time throughout the preseason and into the regular season, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The versatile depth offensive lineman signed a two-year extension with the Patriots in late December. Brown picked up an injury during Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. The backup center is a key candidate for a cutdown day movement to IR, which will allow Brown to be designated as one of two players available to return from preseason IR at some point during the regular season.
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