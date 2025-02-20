Ben Brown News: Sticking with New England

The Patriots signed Brown (concussion) to a one-year, $1.3 million extension Thursday, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Brown, who would have been an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason, served as the Patriots' starting center in all 10 of his regular-season appearances with the team in 2024. He spent the team's final two games on IR due to a concussion, but Brown figures to be fully healthy for the start of offseason activities.